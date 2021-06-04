Waterfront fireworks will return to Long Beach for Fourth of July

Fireworks will light the sky above Queensway Bay this July 4 thanks to a partnership between Harbor Beach Cruises and the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary here in Long Beach, and after such a difficult year we wanted to give back and bring some joy to the City and the community that has supported us for so long,” said Dan Salas, founder and CEO of Harbor Breeze Cruises, which is sponsoring the event.

The free 9 p.m. showing will be viewable from Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor, Marina Green and the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center parking lot. Harbor Breeze Cruises will also be offering ticketed cruises for viewing.

“This fireworks show is a way to invite everyone to experience Long Beach’s refreshed and vibrant waterfront and reconnect after a year apart,” said Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a time not only to celebrate our nation’s history, but how far we’ve come through the past year as a community.”