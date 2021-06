A motorcyclist was killed today in a collision involving a big rig on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach.

The 9:10 a.m. crash on the eastbound 91 at the Cherry Avenue off-ramp shut down three lanes and the transition road from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued at 9:32 a.m.

The male victim’s name was not immediately released.