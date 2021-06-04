LB Public Library Foundation executive director to step down, search begins for replacement

Long Beach Public Library Foundation (LBPLF) Executive Director Kate Azar will step down from her position later this month after more than five years of service.

Azar is leaving the position to take a senior role at a social enterprise consultancy, though she said Long Beach libraries “will always hold a special place in my heart” and will continue to support them.

Azar is credited for the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the foundation’s history—a 2016 campaign for enhancements to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library raised more than $1 million. A similar campaign for the Billie Jean King Main Library in 2020 raised more than $3.3 million. During her tenure, she raised more than $15 million for the foundation.

“After five and a half years at the helm of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, Kate has left an indelible mark with her inspiring dedication and commitment to literacy in Long Beach,” said M. Lissette Flores, president of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation. “We have accomplished a tremendous amount under Kate’s leadership, and she leaves us in a strong position to continue providing a wide array of literacy programs to the many communities in Long Beach.”

Azar joined the Library Foundation as an interim executive director with the intention to only stay a few months.

“I immediately fell in love with the organization, its mission, and the dedicated board and staff. I am proud of what we have accomplished,” Azar said. “Libraries remain a critical community resource—working tirelessly to serve the community even as doors were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The board has formed a transition committee to oversee the hire of an interim executive director and a thorough search for a new executive director.