Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including the environment, walking, food, art, intimate partner violence, shopping, native plant life and blood drives.

World Environment Day

What Eco-friendly community event

Who Riverpark Long Beach Coalition, Jay Stein

When Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

Where Dominguez Gap Wetlands, intersection of Del Mar Ave and N Virginia Vista

More Info This event will include a scavenger hunt for children, a guided nature walk and advice on how to build a butterfly-friendly garden.

Gratitude Walk

What Community stroll

Who Jeremy L Pierson

When Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Where 600 Redondo Ave.

More Info Community members are invited to meet each other and enjoy a walk together while appreciating their surroundings.

Chicken & Waffles Pop Up

What Food truck

Who Hey Batter Batter

When Saturday, June 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where Ambassador Liquor, 1642 E 4th St

More Info Different takes on the combination of chicken and waffles will be available for purchase.

Watercolor Workshop

What Online art class

Who Museum of Latin American Art, Yolanda Gonzalez

When Saturday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Participants will learn to create a surrealist painting using watercolor, while working from home and using their own materials. This online event costs $10 for the general public and $8 for members of the museum.

Domestic Violence & the LGBTQ+ Community: Youth-Related Barriers to Safety

What Panel Discussion

Who WomenShelter of Long Beach

When Thursday, June 10 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm

Where Zoom

More Info Panelists will discuss how intimate partner violence affects LGBTQ+ youth, the obstacles faced by survivors, risk factors for intimate partner violence, and how parents and guardians can create a safe and open space where youth can discuss their gender and sexuality.

Drive-Thru Food Distribution

What Free groceries

Who Pull Up Neighbor, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and more

When Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where Franklin Middle School, 540 Cerritos Ave.

More Info Free groceries will be distributed to attendees in their cars while supplies last. COVID resources will also be available on site.

Here Comes The Sun Pop Up

What Pop Up

Who LB Chamoy

When Sunday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 4838 Daisy Ave.

More Info A variety of small business vendors will be selling their products, which include food, beverages, accessories and more.

Native Plant Workshop

What Discussion of local flora

Who Long Beach Office of Sustainability

When Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m.

Where IGTV @lbsustainability

More Info Learn which native plants attract pollinators such as hummingbirds, and more, during this free online event.

Good Jobs For All Teach In

What Virtual discussion on clean energy employment

Who Sunrise Movement Long Beach

When Saturday, June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Attendees will learn about the Good Jobs for All campaign, which advocates for supporting the Green New Deal through the passage of a Federal Jobs Guarantee by Congress. Registration for the event can be made at smvmt.us/LB_TEACHIN

Our local Long Beach teach-in is being held on June 12th! In the meantime…

This Saturday, June 5th from 1-3 PM PT Sunrise Movement is holding a *National Teach-In* to build towards the vision of the Green New Deal. Come through!🌞https://t.co/A82hG9VjqM pic.twitter.com/ZdbwoUOnPM — Sunrise Long Beach (@sunrisemvmt_lb) June 3, 2021

Save A Life

What Blood donations

Who Long Beach Medical Center

When Ongoing

Where Multiple locations

More Info There is currently a critically low supply of blood available for transfusions. Donors with type o+ are especially needed. Click here and enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you. Everyone who donates blood will be entered in a raffle to win an Amazon gift card.