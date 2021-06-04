Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including the environment, walking, food, art, intimate partner violence, shopping, native plant life and blood drives.
World Environment Day
What Eco-friendly community event
Who Riverpark Long Beach Coalition, Jay Stein
When Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
Where Dominguez Gap Wetlands, intersection of Del Mar Ave and N Virginia Vista
More Info This event will include a scavenger hunt for children, a guided nature walk and advice on how to build a butterfly-friendly garden.
Gratitude Walk
What Community stroll
Who Jeremy L Pierson
When Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Where 600 Redondo Ave.
More Info Community members are invited to meet each other and enjoy a walk together while appreciating their surroundings.
Chicken & Waffles Pop Up
What Food truck
Who Hey Batter Batter
When Saturday, June 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where Ambassador Liquor, 1642 E 4th St
More Info Different takes on the combination of chicken and waffles will be available for purchase.
Watercolor Workshop
What Online art class
Who Museum of Latin American Art, Yolanda Gonzalez
When Saturday, June 5 at 6 p.m.
Where Online
More Info Participants will learn to create a surrealist painting using watercolor, while working from home and using their own materials. This online event costs $10 for the general public and $8 for members of the museum.
Domestic Violence & the LGBTQ+ Community: Youth-Related Barriers to Safety
What Panel Discussion
Who WomenShelter of Long Beach
When Thursday, June 10 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm
Where Zoom
More Info Panelists will discuss how intimate partner violence affects LGBTQ+ youth, the obstacles faced by survivors, risk factors for intimate partner violence, and how parents and guardians can create a safe and open space where youth can discuss their gender and sexuality.
Drive-Thru Food Distribution
What Free groceries
Who Pull Up Neighbor, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and more
When Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where Franklin Middle School, 540 Cerritos Ave.
More Info Free groceries will be distributed to attendees in their cars while supplies last. COVID resources will also be available on site.
Here Comes The Sun Pop Up
What Pop Up
Who LB Chamoy
When Sunday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where 4838 Daisy Ave.
More Info A variety of small business vendors will be selling their products, which include food, beverages, accessories and more.
Native Plant Workshop
What Discussion of local flora
Who Long Beach Office of Sustainability
When Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m.
Where IGTV @lbsustainability
More Info Learn which native plants attract pollinators such as hummingbirds, and more, during this free online event.
Good Jobs For All Teach In
What Virtual discussion on clean energy employment
Who Sunrise Movement Long Beach
When Saturday, June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where Online
More Info Attendees will learn about the Good Jobs for All campaign, which advocates for supporting the Green New Deal through the passage of a Federal Jobs Guarantee by Congress. Registration for the event can be made at smvmt.us/LB_TEACHIN
Save A Life
What Blood donations
Who Long Beach Medical Center
When Ongoing
Where Multiple locations
More Info There is currently a critically low supply of blood available for transfusions. Donors with type o+ are especially needed. Click here and enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you. Everyone who donates blood will be entered in a raffle to win an Amazon gift card.