22-year-old suspected of shooting alleged girlfriend, held on $1 million bail

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting at a Long Beach apartment building and police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of the crime, authorities said today.

Alberto Luis Oros of Long Beach was arrested by police Thursday morning and booked on a charge of attempted murder, according to Long Beach spokeswoman Allison Gallagher.

Oros was being held on $1 million bail, she said.

He was allegedly involved in a dating relationship with the victim, Gallagher said. However, the motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Dawson Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt. Curtis Yee.

The woman was wounded in the upper body, Yee said. Paramedics took her to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

A news videographer at the scene said the shooting appeared to have occurred in or near an apartment.