LBUSD taking feedback on proposed 2021-2022 budget and learning plan

The Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) is in the process of taking public feedback on its proposed 2021-2022 budget and Learning Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).

The LBUSD Board of Education reviewed the budget and LCAP during its May 26 meeting and conducted a public hearing on June 2. It will conduct a final public hearing on June 23 before voting to adopt the budget and LCAP before implementing them on July 1.

The LCAP provides a roadmap of district initiatives and spending for a given year. The State requires all California school districts to submit an annual LCAP, detailing successes of the previous year and needs, goals and action steps for the new year.

During the Wednesday, June 2 public hearing, in addition to nearly an hour of recorded public comment on the LCAP, a group of parents and stakeholders shared what they would like to see in it. Among them, Dr. Kim Tabari, a parent member of the LCAP advisory group, called for an initial investment of $730,000 to foster higher achievement among Black students, who represent 12% of LBUSD’s 70,000 students.

“We have brilliant Black boys and girls in school but 70% of them are not passing math and English,” she said.

The group also called on Board members to hold more community meetings. Tabari said the past year provided a “crash course” in the Board communicating with parents and other stakeholders.

Board President Diana Craighead said the LCAP shows the results of that increased communication since its initiatives are based on surveys and meetings with students, parents and other community stakeholders.

LBUSD LCAP draft highlights pandemic’s effect on student achievement

LBUSD’s proposed 2021-2022 LCAP—available on LBUSD’s website in English, Spanish and Khmer—highlights successful “excellence and equity” initiatives during the current 2020-2021 school year, such as promoting student and community engagement and supporting students, teachers and administrators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of needs, however, the LCAP draft highlights the negative impact of the pandemic on student achievement. Between March 2021 and March 2020, the percent of LBUSD high schoolers on track to graduate dropped from 74% to 66%, with ninth and tenth graders falling the most behind—by 12%.

Similarly, middle schooler preparation for high school fell by 74% to 57%, especially among sixth and seventh graders, who measured 19% less ready for high school. Homeless and foster middle schoolers, and those learning English, measured more than 20% less prepared for high school.

Elementary schoolers suffered declines in reading proficiency, especially fourth and fifth graders, and less than half are at or above achievement levels.

Looking ahead, the 94-page LCAP indicates LBUSD will continue its “excellence and equity” agenda into the next academic year.

“Equity is our moral imperative to create a student-centered and anti-racist school experience that guarantees academic achievement, student agency, advancement and a sense of belonging for all,” the LCAP states. “Our work is driven by consideration of those who are being left out in traditional school practices and operations. With all students in mind, we uplift groups of students that have been historically marginalized.”

Concretely in terms of goals and actions, LBUSD will enhance three areas of student success: academic support, “social-emotional” learning and student engagement and motivation.

To provide stronger academic support, LBUSD has developed a Learning Acceleration, Support and Enrichment Plan (LASP) that includes intervening to help struggling students, and providing additional tutoring and weekend classes.

Social-emotional learning, according to the LCAP, aims to “promote understanding, examine biases, build cross-cultural relationships, and cultivate adult and student practices that close opportunity gaps and create more inclusive school communities.”

Student engagement and motivation goals include involving student voices in education decisions, especially through a Student Equity Leadership Team LBUSD created this past year.

“This means learning opportunities that reflect their needs and lived experiences,” the LCAP states. “It also connects students to businesses and organizations through inspiring work-based learning opportunities.”

The LCAP further breaks down each of the three areas into five goals and measurable action steps with associated costs totaling $120.7 million. LBUSD’s total expense budget for 2021-2022 is $1.1 billion, funded by local, state and federal sources. About 75% of non-LCAP related expenses go toward employee salaries and benefits.

Board Member Dr. Juan Benitez said during the June 2 meeting that community input on the budget, and especially the LCAP, is important in light of the past 15 months of pandemic learning.

“This impacts a whole generation of students who just experienced some of the biggest trauma,” he said.

The next LBUSD Board of Education meeting will take place Wednesday, June 23.

