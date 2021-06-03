LBPD homicide detectives investigating shooting of 19-year-old woman

Homicide detectives for the Long Beach Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old woman that occurred on Wednesday, June 2.

Long Beach police responded to the 1000 block of Dawson Ave. at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 to assist the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) with a possible shooting victim.

The shooting occurred near or inside of an apartment building, City News Service reported.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound in the upper torso, and was transported by LBFD personnel to a local hospital in critical condition.

LBPD stated that due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the shooting, homicide detectives will be investigating the case.