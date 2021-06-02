You can have your Fourth of July block party fees waived, as long as you commit to a fireworks-free celebration

The City of Long Beach may soon waive the fees of all upcoming, approved block party applications for July 4—as long as organizers and neighbors commit to celebrating fireworks-free.

“Neighbors may be thinking that they want to engage in this illegal activity,” said Councilmember Stacy Mungo Flanigan, author of the item. “Perhaps they might take another look if they knew their neighbors were signing a commitment.”

The City usually receives around 70 block party applications per year, Assistant City Manager Linda Tatum said. In waiving the $100 fee, she expects around 100 applications this year, but the City will not implement a cap.

Mungo noted that the Fourth of July will be celebrated shortly after California loosens its COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, which may increase the number of fireworks in the city.

She said the program would utilize “peer pressure:” a single resident might be wary of reporting illegal fireworks in their neighborhood, she said, but a group of residents can come together and act as witnesses to the crime.

“It’s incredibly profitable for people to deal with the illegal trade of fireworks,” City Manager Tom Modica said, noting that increasing demand during the pandemic has made the trade even more lucrative.

Last June, the council adopted a Fireworks Action Plan, but the fireworks agenda item states that “enforcement can only go so far.”

A sign that reads “FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL” sits near Houghton Park in Long Beach on June 1, 2021. The signs have been showing up in high traffic areas lately. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

“It seems that every year, fireworks are becoming more and more invasive in our communities,” Councilmember Roberto Uranga said.

He said that fireworks off the Los Angeles River often sound like “a stick of dynamite” and trigger car alarms and pet runaways.

“Not only are fireworks dangerous, but they also disrupt many of our residents in particular our elderly, our very young children, and residents dealing with trauma from and different forms of PTSD,” Councilmember Mary Zendejas said.

The incentive program will be developed by the City in partnership with the Fireworks Committee. Residents can report illegal fireworks to the city prosecutor. The City is also developing a portal through GoLongBeach for reports.

Next Tuesday, June 8, the council will vote on an ordinance that would charge property owners using illegal fireworks for the full cost of dispatched emergency personnel and associated property damage.