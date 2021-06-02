Long Beach will reevaluate tree-trimming policy to protect nesting birds

Long Beach will reevaluate its tree-trimming policy to protect urban wildlife and nesting birds after a unanimous vote by the Long Beach City Council Tuesday.

Councilmember Roberto Uranga, who authored the item, said that the decision to reevaluate the policy came after trees in the Wrigley Greenbelt were “perhaps mistakenly brought down.” A review indicated that there may have been nesting birds in the area, he said.

Long Beach is home to a number of palm trees that serve as nesting areas to great blue herons and other birds.

“As we know we’ve had a lot of issues with trees in the past few years,” Uranga said. “Many of them have to do with the fact that some contractors have been negligent or have been very careless in how we treat trees and how they’re cut.”

Native birds are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and California law. Under these regulations, it’s illegal to harm native birds, their chicks or active nests.

The council requests the city manager to consider inspections by a trained wildlife biologist when trimming or removing City trees—particularly those that have evidence of an active bird nest.

The City currently allows the removal of a street tree if it is dead, dying, diseased, uprooted, damaged, in danger of falling, or where tree root-damaged sidewalks and curbing cannot otherwise be corrected, according to the agenda item.

The item also suggests a proactive approach to tree-trimming, where trees would be evaluated for wildlife before they’re scheduled for trimming or removal.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our tree canopy. It doesn’t take care of itself,” Vice Mayor Rex Richardson said. “It requires investment and it requires care.”