Long Beach recognizes Juneteenth as an official day of celebration

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously to make Juneteenth a City holiday on Tuesday, June 1 and encouraged the state and federal governments to do the same

Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last enslaved African Americans in the United States were freed.

“Today Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom, cultural contributions, and achievement while encouraging self development and respect for all,” District 8 Councilmember Al Austin said.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted in 1863, African Americans were still enslaved in states that were under Confederate control. The last enslaved African Americans were held in Texas until Union troops arrived on June 19, 1865 and informed them that they were now free.

“It’s really about acknowledging […] the full history here in America, particularly with our difficult history on race and on slavery and racial healing,” Vice Mayor Rex Richardson said.

Richardson offered up $2,500 from his one-time funds to help support the celebration of Juneteenth in Long Beach, which will be held on Pine Avenue this year.

Austin said that he believes Long Beach’s Juneteenth celebration will “become a premier celebration in the city and in Southern California.”

According to Austin, the Juneteenth celebration in Long Beach will feature poetry, speakers, a stepping performance, and multiple musical performances of genres such as blues, jazz and gospel.

It was mentioned throughout the council meeting that the acceptance of Juneteenth as a City holiday may contribute to it one day being recognized as a national holiday.

“We should declare Juneteenth as a day of celebration here in the City of Long Beach, and join the growing momentum behind this issue and add our voice to a call to make Juneteenth a national holiday,” Austin said.

Tasha Hunter, president of the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach, voiced her support for the City’s recognition of Juneteenth during the meeting’s public comments.

“I’m happy to know that we live in a city that is willing to support an item of recognition and realizing the importance of this day, Juneteenth,” Hunter said, noting that her great grandparents were born into slavery. “Many of us raised in Black households know and have celebrated Juneteenth for as long as we can remember. But for so many it has not been known nor has it been celebrated. This is an educational opportunity for our city, for our country.”