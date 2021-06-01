The Latest

Woman wounded after teen fires gun through neighboring apartment

June 1, 2021

A woman was shot in a Long Beach apartment, authorities said on Monday, May 31.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hoffman Avenue in regard to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a preliminary report from the Long Beach Police Department.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a female adult victim was in her apartment when she was struck by gunfire in the lower torso, police said.

The woman was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound, Long Beach police Lt. Curtis Yee said. She is in stable condition.

Officers determined through a preliminary investigation that a 15-year-old girl in a neighboring apartment discharged a firearm, causing one of the projectiles to go through the wall — striking the woman. No other injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and booked on firearms-related charges, police said.

Ruby Jene Ibarra, the girl’s relative, was also arrested for one count of child cruelty and one count of criminal storage of a firearm. Ibarra’s bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.

