Woman lying under blankets fatally struck in North Long Beach parking lot

A woman lying underneath a pile of blankets in a Long Beach parking lot was struck and killed by a car on Sunday, May 31.

The collision occurred in a business parking lot in the 2500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers began rendering aid to the pedestrian, who succumbed to her injuries and was determined dead at the scene by fire department personnel, police said. It was unclear if she was experiencing homelessness.

The woman was hit by a 27-year-old driving a 2010 Scion XB through the parking lot. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, LBPD reported.

Neither alcohol, drugs nor distracted driving were considered to be a factor in the collision, police said. The driver had a valid license and proof of insurance.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office will identify the woman and notify next-of-kin.