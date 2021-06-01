The Latest

Woman fatally struck by car in North Long Beach identified

June 1, 2021
The coroner’s office Tuesday, June 1 released the name of a 52-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Long Beach.

Pierrette Denise Gill was struck about 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday at Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue and died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police had asked for the public’s help to identify the woman, and a coroner’s investigator said Gill’s city of residence was unknown.

Gill was struck while crossing Artesia Boulevard northbound near a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection. According to a police statement, she “was crossing against a red signal and upraised red hand indicating, ‘Don’t Walk.”’

She was hit by a 1997 BMW 528i that was westbound on Artesia. The driver, a 29-year-old Long Beach man, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said. His name was not released.

“Alcohol, drugs and distracted driving are not believed to be a factor in the collision for the driver,” police said shortly afterward. “The driver had a valid license.”

