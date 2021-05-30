Suspected teen robber shot to death in Long Beach hotel parking lot

Authorities yesterday were searching for the gunman who killed a 17-year-old alleged robber in a Long Beach hotel parking lot shooting believed to be gang-related.

Arriving officers found a mortally wounded teen, Guillermo Mayorga III of Riverdale, Georgia, in a hotel parking lot in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to coroner’s Lt. David Smith and the Long Beach Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayorga had an unidentified accomplice who was also wounded by the gunfire.

The robbery victim, described as a male, was found in a hotel room with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. Paramedics took him to a hospital with stable vital signs.

A preliminary investigation revealed Mayorga attacked his victim in the parking lot while his accomplice joined in the robbery, police said. Mayorga fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the robbery victim and his accomplice, who fled on foot.

The fight continued between Mayorga and the robbery victim until a third person — described only as a man — became involved and shot Mayorga, police said. That man then fled the scene.

Of the four people involved in the incident, it was unclear which were believed to be gang members.