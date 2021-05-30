Man wounded in first of two drive-by shootings in West Long Beach

A man was wounded in the first of two drive-by shootings within six hours in West Long Beach, authorities said Saturday, May 29.

The first shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Spring Street, according to Long Beach police Sgt. Alvino Herrera.

Responding officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, Herrera said. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

Investigators said someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at the victim and drove away.

The second shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of Daisy Avenue, he said.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim, he said.

They continued to search the area and found a man who was not injured when shots were fired from a light-colored SUV that drove away.

Gang detectives were investigating both shootings, Herrera said.