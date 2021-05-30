IN PHOTOS: CSULB Health and Human Services graduates of 2020, 2021 celebrate at Angel Stadium

California State Long Beach’s College of Health and Human Services had a graduation unlike few before it on Saturday at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the class of 2020 was unable to have an in-person graduation. At first, that was also the plan for the class of 2021 but, as vaccines continued to roll out, the university pivoted to a drive-thru gradation then to an in-person one that would take place at Angel Stadium.

A family member of a graduate tries to call out to them from the guest seating section of the CSULB commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

Gone was the tradition of walking across a stage, shaking hands, receiving a diploma (although usually it’s a placeholder), and waving to the hordes of friends and family that came to see the accomplishment.

But like many of the graduates, they adapted to the situation.

“The graduates seated here today are an incredibly special group of people. You have completed Health and Human Services degrees at one of the most critical times in our nation’s history,” said Dr. Monica Lounsbery, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “COVID-19 has disrupted all of our lives and has led to an enormous loss of life, transformed our healthcare system and has left us all with Zoom fatigue.”

A group of students danced along to a song that is being played in the stadium before the start of the College of Health and Human services commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

The College of Health and Human Services awards degrees in criminal justice, health sciences, and social work.

Lounsbery pointed out that virtual classrooms didn’t stop them from helping during the pandemic. Students, staff and faculty of the college volunteered to repair and manufacture N-95 masks.

Darick J. Simpson, President of the Miller Foundation and the distinguished guest speaker for the commencement ceremony, gave words of encouragement to the students graduating at a turbulent time in American history.

“Born in a segregated hospital growing up in a Jim Crow society and graduating from a university that my governor said I could never attend, I never gave up,” Simpson said. “ “I have no doubt that you are ready and able to rock the world in ways society can not imagine.”

A student with a decorated cap reading “PARA MU FAMILIA” watches as speakers address the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 during the CSULB commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley expressed her admiration of the students of 2020 that had their last two months of university upended— and even more so for the 2021 graduates that were unable to see their classmates or professors for over 14 months.

She ended with a hopeful note saying, “I’ll be excited to hear about your next professional and educational adventures. I’m sure you’re already fired up to save our planet, reform our criminal justice system, eliminate poverty, dismantle systemic racism and remove all the disparities from our health and educational systems.”

After the graduates turned over their tassels they were treated to a pyrotechnic display across the field and they were free to meet with their loved ones and get more pictures to remember the day.

All of the commencement ceremonies for this year are being live-streamed and are available to watch online in full at the university’s Youtube page.

A student looks towards the stage while Nancy Lee Morgan performs the CSULB Alma Mater song. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

Graduates stand for the playing of the national anthem during the CSULB commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

A student poses for a picture outside of Angel Stadium before the start of the commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune) A student with a decorated graduation cap walks to find her family after the commencement ceremony concluded on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

Krislyn Marie Martinez poses on one of the mini-stages while people take pictures after the CSULB commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

A group of students arrives through the main gates just before the start of the commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune) Julian De La Garza shows off his lai of dollar bills while waiting for the May 29, 2021 commencement ceremony to begin. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

A group of Ph.D. recipients embrace each other after being recognized at the Health and Human Services commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

A student poses for a picture with Elbee, the new CSULB mascot, outside of Angel Stadium before the start of the commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune) Nicole Lunde, one of the recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Award, addresses the crowd at the Health and Human Services commencement ceremony. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

A student hits a beach ball that was inflated and passed around during the commencement ceremony on May 29, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)