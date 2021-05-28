Long Beach’s water taxi Aqualink returns with free weekend rides through July 4

After being docked for a year, the Long Beach Aqualink taxi service resumed service today and will continue with free weekend rides through July 4.

“As Long Beach emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and we approach summer, this is the perfect time to cruise the Long Beach coast on the AquaLink,” said Michael Clemson, Chair of the Long Beach Transit Board of Directors.

The orange water taxi travels between Alamitos Bay and the Aquarium of the Pacific dock, with ongoing service in both directions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rides are available thanks to a partnership between Long Beach Transit and the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

(Video by Emma DiMaggio | Signal Tribune)

“I am so pleased to bring AquaLink back to our customers,” said LBT President and CEO, Kenneth McDonald. “This is truly a sign that the communities we serve are opening up and Long Beach is welcoming visitors once again.”

The Aqualink will maintain a limited capacity, holding 40 riders per trip on a first-come first-serve basis. Service from Aqualink’s smaller sister vessel, the AquaBus, remains suspended.

“Long Beach’s water taxis are beloved by residents and visitors alike, and are a trademark of summer in Long Beach,” said Long Beach CVB President and CEO Steve Goodling. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the free service and visit all the fun stops along the way.”

AquaLink will operate Friday through Sunday starting today, May 28, including Memorial Day this coming Monday.

Caption for top image: From left to right: Long Beach Transit Board Chair Michael Clemson, Catalina Express President Greg Bombard, Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau Director of Communications Samantha Mehlinger and Long Beach Transit President Kenneth McDonald on Friday, May 28 at Rainbow Harbor. (Emma DiMaggio | Signal Tribune)