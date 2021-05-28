Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including live music, food, meditation, shopping, Memorial Day and art.

Soul Food & Music

What Live music

Who In The Kitchen and Soul Venture

When Saturday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Where In The Kitchen, 900 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info Local band Soul Venture will perform live. Attendees will be able to purchase soul food dishes while they watch a live performance.

Movement Meditation Sonic Journey

What Outdoor group meditation

Who Jacob J Strange

When Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Where El Dorado Park North, intersection of Studebaker Road and Stearns Street

More Info An outdoor group meditation appropriate for all ages. This event is donation based, but no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

Community Market

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Christy’s Frosted Delights and more

When Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 2676 Dawson Ave.

More Info Over 17 small vendors will be at this event selling their products, which range from food, apparel, home decor, plants and more.

Barbecue & Music

What Barbecue vendor

Who Big Tee’s BBQ

When Saturday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where Ambassador Liquor, 1642 E 4th St.

More Info Attendees will be able to buy food while enjoying music.

Memorial Day BBQ Bash

What Holiday celebration

Who Leaf Over Beef and more

When Monday, May 31 from noon to 9 p.m.

Where 233 E Anaheim St.

More Info Vegan food and beer will be available for purchase as attendees enjoy music. Dogs are welcome.

A Hello Welcome Exhibit

What Art show

Who InspiredLBC

When June 4-5, and June 11-12 at 7 p.m.

Where Icehouse Arts Complex, 625 W Anaheim St.

More Info Tickets for this show cost $10 and can be purchased online at https://theartsoiree.splashthat.com/ . Patrons are encouraged to wear prohibition era clothing. A variety of artwork will be displayed, and live music will be playing.

Enlightened Lady Pop Up Shop

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Violet Botanical Skincare and more

When Saturday, June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where Studio Vor, 2676 Dawson Ave.

More Info A variety of small vendors will be at this event selling their products, including skincare, food and more.

Kids Pop Up Event

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Little Loves Soft Play Rental

When Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 636 N Locust Ave.

More Info Over 35 small vendors will be at this event selling their products, which range from food, apparel, crafts and more.