Police shooting in Long Beach under investigation, suspect in custody

May 27, 2021
A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Long Beach after he fired a gun as officers responded to reports of an assault, prompting officers to fire their weapons, was in custody this morning.

Officers responded about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 to the 100 block of West 52nd Street. They found a man who said the suspect had pointed a gun at him during an argument, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Additional officers in the area spotted the suspect, who fired a weapon. The officers believed they were being shot at and fired their weapons, but no one was hit, the department said.

The suspect retreated into a house and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said.

A short time later, the suspect walked out of the home and surrendered, the department said.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

No officers or civilians were injured.

