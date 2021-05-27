Pedestrian killed by car in North Long Beach

A woman was struck and killed during a traffic collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

At approximately 9:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection, where Long Beach Fire Department personnel were performing life-saving measures to the female pedestrian.

Fire Department personnel transported the woman to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was crossing Artesia Boulevard northbound near a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection.

“However, the pedestrian was crossing against a red signal and upraised red hand indicating ‘Don’t Walk,’” police said.

According to police, the woman was hit by a 1997 BMW 5281 driven westbound by a 29-year-old Long Beach man. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative in the investigation, police said.

“Alcohol, drugs and distracted driving were not believed to be a factor in the collision,” police said.