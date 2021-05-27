Community Hospital Long Beach celebrates grand reopening

The nearly century-old Community Hospital Long Beach (CHLB) reopened its doors Thursday after a years-long hiatus.

In his introductory speech, CHLB Executive Director Matthew Faulkner quoted the infamous anthropologist Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

The revitalization of CHLB was indeed a community effort.

CHLB first closed in 2018 when it was unable to meet the state’s seismic compliance requirements.

The hospital was at threat of permanent closure but, due to community support and the Save the ER campaign, was able to generate enough revenue to fully reopen.

From left to right, Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation Chairman Ray Burton, hospital CEO Virg Narbutas, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, hospital operator John Molina and Councilman Daryl Supernaw cut the ribbon with scissors that read “GO FOURTH!” at Community Hospital Long Beach on May 27, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

Pacific6, an organization run by John Molina, spearheaded the renewal of CHLB. During a speech, he thanked countless community members that helped to support its revitalization.

“We are merely the caretakers of a legacy that stretches back 100 years and will stretch forward 100 years,” Molina said. “We simply took the torch and we’ll pass it along when the time comes. But we will pass it along brighter, with more hope and more dedication. We don’t know how to say no. Our commitment back in 2018 was to reopen the hospital and to reopen ER. And that commitment has been met.”

Councilmember Daryl Supernaw has been a fierce advocate for the reopening of CHLB since it’s initial closure. During his speech, he noted a 1924 fire engine that was showcased at the reopening.



Matthew Faulkner, executive director of Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation, takes the stage first at the reopening of the Community Hospital Long Beach on May 27, 2021. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune)

“It’s considered the top of the line. It’s beautifully restored and perfectly functional,” Supernaw said. “And that’s exactly how I feel about Community Hospital.”



For the past few months, small portions of the hospital have been reopened on an emergency basis. Two weeks ago, the community celebrated the grand reopening of the hospital’s Emergency Department. Just recently did the hospital begin accepting transfer patients.

“Because it’s the City’s, there’s a uniqueness to this hospital. This really is the people’s hospital, every member of our community owns a little piece of this place,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “And so the City has a responsibility to ensure that it always remains open, that it always serves the public, and that it remains the people’s hospital.”

Emma DiMaggio, Karla M. Enriquez and Richard H. Grant contributed to this report.