Man pleads not guilty in fellow transient’s stabbing death in Long Beach

May 26, 2021
A homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a fellow transient in Long Beach last fall pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge.

Charles Ray Jones, 44, is charged in the Oct. 6 slaying of Nilton Cardoso. 

Officers arrived in the area of Ocean Boulevard and The Promenade North and found the 41-year-old victim being treated by paramedics for multiple stab wounds to his chest. He died at a hospital.

The months-long investigation revealed that Jones and Cardoso knew each other, and that the stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute, police said.

Jones was arrested May 6 in the 100 block of The Promenade North and has remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail since then.

