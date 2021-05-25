New port bridge gets a name: Long Beach International Gateway

Nearly eight months after it opened, the new six-lane bridge traversing the Port of Long Beach finally got a name on Monday, May 24.



The $1.47 billion dollar project that replaced the aging and too-small Gerald Desmond Bridge will henceforth be known as “Long Beach International Gateway,” according to Sen. Lena Gonzalez and Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, who both represent Long Beach.



“The community has spoken and they made a great choice,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “The name `Long Beach International Gateway Bridge’ appropriately signifies Long Beach as the gateway to the American economy. Thank you to the community for helping us in this very important endeavor.”



The name was chosen through a public survey. The span had been previously referred to as the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement.



The six-lane bridge opened to traffic in early October. With two towers reaching 515 feet into the sky, it is the second-tallest cable-stayed bridge in the United States. Its elevated height accommodates the movement of larger modern cargo ships.



The $1.47 billion project cost also included funds for the demolition of the original Gerald Desmond Bridge.



“I am very thankful for all the input we received from our community to choose a name for the new Long Beach bridge,” Gonzalez said. “This iconic state landmark will connect us to the rest of the world for decades to come, and it is now time to formalize its name.”



With the community survey completed, Gonzalez and O’Donnell announced they have introduced an Assembly concurrent resolution for the Legislature to formally approve the moniker.