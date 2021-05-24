Starting today, Long Beach City College will host vaccination clinics on weekdays

Beginning today, May 24, the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services will open an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Long Beach City College (LBCC) Pacific Coast Campus, on weekdays.

The clinic is a partnership between LBCC and the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, who also announced vaccine clinics at local schools today.

“Expanding vaccine availability to the evening hours makes getting the vaccine easier than ever,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We will continue to bring new clinics with different operating hours into the community.”

The evening vaccine clinics will take place in Parking Lot One on the corner of Orange Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

The clinic can vaccinate approximately 300 people per day and will carry both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

Vaccines will be available via walk-up or appointment. Minors must submit a signed consent form or their parent/guardian must give verbal consent order to receive the vaccine.

“We continue to identify more ways to make vaccine accessible to everyone,” said Kelly Colopy, director of the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services. “We hope this opportunity, in addition to our other neighborhood sites and our incentive program, will encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

Other locations where people can be vaccinated by the City include:

Long Beach Convention Center , located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mobile community clinics at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks

at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks Mobile vaccination vehicles for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods

for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods Mobile vaccination at local schools, including Cabrillo High School on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant Elementary on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Washington Middle School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19. People may also visit longbeach.gov/COVID19data for up-to-date information regarding cases and vaccines.