Long Beach man arrested in stabbing death of roommate

A man was in custody today for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at their home in Long Beach, police reported.

Eric Doore, 51, was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, which was reported about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Williams Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Officers sent to the residence on a report of a stabbing found a man in his 60s suffering from wounds to his upper body, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim and his male adult roommate were both inside of their residence when a dispute ensued and escalated to a stabbing,” according to a police statement.

Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office later this week for filing consideration, police said.