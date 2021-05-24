LBUSD partners with city to host vaccine clinics on select campuses

The Long Beach Unified School District has partnered with the City of Long Beach to host vaccine clinics at Cabrillo High School, Grant Elementary School and Washington Middle School.

“We are proud to partner with LBUSD to conduct these vaccination clinics at some of our local schools,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We will continue to be creative and work with our community partners to make vaccines more and more accessible throughout our city.”

The school vaccination clinics will take place at the following LBUSD campuses until further notice:

Cabrillo High School, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grant Elementary, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Washington Middle School, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Each of the locations have the capacity to provide approximately 100 walk-up appointments each hour, based on vaccine availability, and will carry the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Janssen/Johnson and Johnson.

In the event all walk-up appointments are taken on a particular day, people will be provided with information on alternative mobile vaccination sites or offered a future appointment. Minors must have a parent or guardian present in order to be vaccinated.

Those 12 years of age and older are now eligible to receive vaccine in Long Beach. While appointments are not required, those who prefer to schedule a vaccination appointment in advance may visit My Turn, the State’s online COVID-19 vaccine notification and appointment system, or call 833.422.4255.

“We have deeply appreciated our partnership with the City of Long Beach and its Health Department throughout the pandemic,” LBUSD Superintendent Jill Baker said. “Vaccines have allowed our schools to reopen for in-person learning, and we want to keep that momentum going for our students and our community. We remain committed to partnering with the City to provide greater access to these vaccines.”

More information about the City’s vaccination efforts is available on the VaxLB webpage.