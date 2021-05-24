City of LB offers Airpods and hotel stays as first-time vaccine incentives this week

Beginning today, the City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department will hold daily opportunity drawings for Apple Airpods and complementary stays at local hotels in an effort to incentivize first-time vaccinations.

“We’ve seen success in our incentive program to date, and many residents when receiving the vaccine mention the incentives,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We appreciate our community partners for helping in this effort and encouraging more people to get vaccinated.”

From Monday, May 24 through Saturday, May 29, those who receive their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine through any City-run vaccination site will automatically be entered to win a prize.

Those selected will have the opportunity to choose Apple Airpods or a complementary two-night stay at one of several participating hotels — Courtyard Long Beach Downtown, Golden Sails Hotel, Hyatt Regency Long Beach, Hyatt Centric Long Beach, Residence Inn Long Beach Downtown and Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport.

Parent/guardian consent is required for those under the age of 18.

Walk-up vaccination locations in Long Beach are as follows:

Long Beach Convention Center , located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mobile Community Clinics at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks

at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks Mobile Vaccination Vehicles for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods

for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods Mobile vaccination at local schools, including Cabrillo High School on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant Elementary on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Washington Middle School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Since the vaccine incentive program began earlier this month, vaccination appointments have doubled, the City said in a statement.

The incentive program kicked off with tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific, with approximately 5,700 tickets distributed, and continued last week with Nintendo Switches and complimentary two-night stays at other local hotels.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19. People may also visit longbeach.gov/COVID19data for up-to-date information regarding cases and vaccines.