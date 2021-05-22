Protesters march for the protection of sacred Puvungna land

A melody of voices chanted “Land Back” as supportive car honks seconded their pleas all down Atherton Street in Long Beach as a march to protect Puvungna made its way.



The Friday, May 21 march was hosted to raise awareness for the protection of the sacred site at Cal State University, Long Beach. In 2019, the university dumped dirt and debris on Puvungna from a nearby construction site, resulting in an ongoing lawsuit.



Puvungna is a registered sacred site listed in the National Register of Historic Places and in the Native American Heritage Commission Sacred Lands File.



Organized by Friends of Puvungna, the International Indigenous Youth Council of Los Angeles, the Invest in Youth Coalition and White People for Black Lives, the march was also in solidarity with the Indigenous struggle for land protection in Ecuador.



Those in attendance marched for a total of 2.3 miles, starting off at Whaley Park Community Center, where an opening prayer was led by Gabrielino Tongva elder Tina Calderon.



One of the persons marching wears a T-shirt with the #LandBack hashtag on Friday, May 21. Supporters advocated for the protection of native sacred land and returning Indigenous control of land that historically belongs to them. (Karla M. Enriquez | Signal Tribune)

A stop was made at Traffic Circle for a few moments before marching back to the university for speakers, a poetry reading and closing prayer.



“This fight has been going on for close to two years and it will continue to go on until Puvungna is 100% protected,” Michelle Castillo, member of Friends of Puvungna, said.

Castillo noted that Puvungna is among the many sacred sites in danger. She advised people to find out whose land they are on and research the issues of those Indigenous people.

Supporters marched down Atherton Street and stopped at Traffic Circle on Friday, May 21. The march was hosted to raise awareness for the protection of Puvungna. (Karla M. Enriquez | Signal Tribune)

“Puvungna is just one of many stories,” Castillo said. “That is why it is so important to protect Puvungna, because if we cannot protect Puvungna what can we do? We’re going to lose a lot. Puvungna is one of the many fights.”



Adelia Sandoval, spiritual leader for the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, spoke of the importance of teaching children about Puvungna and other sacred places.



“We cannot forget them,” Sandoval said. “We cannot let people build over them or to desecrate them. We have to teach our children about that.”





Michelle Castillo speaks to those who marched on May 21, 2021. Castillo expressed her excitement to see the youth advocating for the protection of Puvungna. (Karla M. Enriquez | Signal Tribune)

Puvungna is culturally, historically, and spiritually significant for the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation – Belardes, the Gabrielino/Tongva people and other Native American groups in Southern California.



Largely attended by youth, the march included students from other universities such as UCLA eager to show their support with cardboard signs.



“[I’m] here in solidarity with other UC and CSU students,” UCLA alum Ana Tingen said. “I wanted to share and show support for Indigenous people here.”



Tingen and other supporters advocated for the protection of native sacred land and returning Indigenous control of land that historically belongs to them.



Echoes of “Protect Puvungna” lasted well into the afternoon.