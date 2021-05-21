$30 million in rental assistance requested by LB tenants and landlords so far. It’s not too late to apply.

As of Monday, May 17, Long Beach tenants and landlords had requested approximately $30 million in rental assistance, according to the Development Services Department Neighborhood Services Bureau.

Long Beach’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) began with a combination of state and federal funds totaling $28.6 million. The total funds soared to $56 million after the city received an additional $21.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds mid-May.

After the infusion of funds, Long Beach extended its application deadline from May 12 to Friday, June 11.

The ERAP program targets tenants with back-due rent, particularly households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), though households at or below 50% AMI will be prioritized. A two-person household at 80% AMI would make $72,100 — 50% AMI would be $45,050 for the same household size.

To apply, households must have at least one member that experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic and demonstrate that at least one member has a risk of homelessness or housing instability.

As of Monday, a total of 7,634 applicants had registered for the program or begun the process the submit an application, according to Development Services. Of those, 18% had submitted an application with the required supporting documents.

The program prioritizes outstanding rent and past-due utilities, but funds can also be used to pay up to 25% of future rental costs for three months.

A limited first round of disbursements is expected this week, according to Development Services.

The City and its partner organizations will hold pop-ups to assist tenants and landlords with their ERAP applications on the following dates:

Saturday, May 22, 2021

10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

Corner of 68th Street and Long Beach Blvd.

Hosted by Puente Latino Association and Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Saturday, May 22, 2021

11:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Scherer Park

4600 Long Beach Boulevard

(on the Atlantic Avenue side)

Hosted by Housing Long Beach

Monday, May 24, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

Admiral Kidd Park

2125 Santa Fe Avenue

Hosted by Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

Michelle Obama Library

5870 Atlantic Avenue

Hosted by Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

Michelle Obama Library

5870 Atlantic Avenue

Hosted by Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

1727 Pine Avenue

Hosted by Puente Latino Association and Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

Mark Twain Library

1401 E. Anaheim Street

Hosted by Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Friday, May 28, 2021

Appointments Only — Scheduled from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call Reyna (562) 570-6658 or Francisco (562) 570-3817

Admiral Kidd Park

2125 Santa Fe Avenue

Hosted by Housing & Neighborhood Services Bureau

Friday, May 28, 2021

10:00 a.m. — Noon

Long Beach Senior Center

1150 E. 4th Street

Hosted by Heart of Ida

Saturday, May 29, 2021

10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Bixby Park

Cherry Avenue & Ocean Boulevard (at the bluff)

Hosted by Housing Long Beach

Friday, June 4, 2021

10:00 a.m. — Noon

Long Beach Senior Center

1150 E. 4th Street

Hosted by Heart of Ida

To learn more about the LB-ERAP’s various income and eligibility guidelines, go to longbeach.gov/erap.