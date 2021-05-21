11-year-old girl reported missing after fleeing from home in Long Beach

Police sought the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old girl who reportedly fled from her home in Long Beach who was last seen Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Leilani Sucess Collins was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. at her home in the 5400 block of North Boulevard, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Collins was reported missing earlier in the day, but returned home by the time police arrived at the residence to take a report. However, she fled a second time once officers left the area.

Collins is Black, 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue mermaid jumpsuit, rainbow crocs and red bonnet.

She has also been reported missing in the past and is familiar with the public transit system, police said.

Anyone with information of Collins’ whereabouts was asked to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.