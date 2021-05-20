Bel Canto Books in Long Beach to host virtual interview with Stacey Abrams

Jhoanna Belfer, owner of Bel Canto Books in Long Beach, will be conducting a virtual interview with prominent voting rights activist, attorney, politician and author Stacey Abrams live on Instagram on Thursday, May 27 at 3 p.m.

Abrams will be discussing her best-selling book “While Justice Sleeps,” a thriller that takes place within the US Supreme Court.

“This is an amazingly smart, thoughtful, and twist-filled book that will keep you up all night,” a post on Bel Canto’s Instagram page said.

“While Justice Sleeps” is currently at the top of the New York Times’ Bestseller List for fiction.

Both Abrams and Belfer have centered their careers around uplifting the voices of people from marginalized communities.

Abrams has worked to ensure access to voting, especially for communities of color who have historically been dissuaded from doing so.

She is also the founder of Fair Fight, an organization that combats voter suppression.

Her activism has also been credited as one of the contributing factors in turning Georgia blue during the 2020 election.

Belfer is known for using Bel Canto Books to promote the work of authors of color, and supporting the diversification of literature.

“Now with so many authors and illustrators of color who are out there, I just feel like if we don’t do it, who else is going to?” Belfer told the Signal Tribune last September.

To watch the interview, visit Bel Canto Books’ Instagram page @belcantobooks at 3 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 27.