Uptown Jazz Festival to return in August

The Uptown Jazz Festival will be returning to its in-person format on August 21 after a virtual celebration in 2020 due to the pandemic.



The return was announced by Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson on Monday, May 17, noting that the 10th annual free concert will take place at Houghton Park, which features a newly-built community center.



“2020 was a year unlike any other. With Long Beach and our region showing remarkable progress in our vaccination efforts, I am excited that we have been given the ‘go ahead’ to host the Uptown Jazz Festival, live at Houghton Park,” Vice Mayor Rex Richardson said. “This festival allows us an opportunity to come together safely to celebrate our community while enjoying world-class performances. I am proud to continue this exciting Uptown tradition.”



The Uptown Jazz Festival will include live performances, vendors and a health fair. More details will be released in the coming weeks and will include partnership announcements and information on the performers.



The virtual event that took place last year saw thousands of viewers tune in virtually and celebrated the unique business, landmarks and artists of North Long Beach.

The last in-person Uptown Jazz Festival took place in 2019 and drew over 9,500 attendees.



Past headlining acts include Con Funk Shun, The Ohio Players, Ozomatli, Goapele, Poncho Sanchez, Tito Puete Jr., DW3 and prominent local bands.