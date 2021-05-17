Starting today, newly-vaccinated residents will have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or two-night hotel stay

Beginning today, May 17, through Saturday, May 22, the City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department will incentivize residents to get their first COVID-19 vaccine by holding daily “opportunity drawings.”

“We are going to continue to provide incentives and new ideas to get residents vaccinated,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We continue to vaccinate folks every day and these drawings are another way of reaching different populations.”

From May 17 through May 22, those who receive their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their one and only dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine through any City-run vaccination site will automatically be entered to win opportunity drawing prizes including a Nintendo Switch or a two-night stay at a local hotel.

Those selected will have the opportunity to choose either prize. Parent/guardian consent is required for those under the age of 18.

Participating hotels include Hilton Long Beach, Marriott Long Beach, Hotel Maya, Golden Sails Hotel, The Westin Long Beach, Renaissance Long Beach Hotel and Staybridge Suites Long Beach Airport.

“Vaccinating more of our community is essential for the continued reopening of Long Beach,” said Steve Goodling, President and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). “The CVB and our hotel partners are pleased to support the City’s incentive efforts, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Drawings will take place daily and winners will be notified by phone and/or email, and winning prizes can be picked up or delivered by mail.

City-run vaccination sites, all of which can vaccinate those 12 and older, include:

Long Beach Convention Center

Mobile Community Clinics at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks

Mobile Vaccination Vehicles for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods

Mobile vaccination at local schools, including Cabrillo High School on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City’s first vaccine incentive, aquarium tickets, was successful, the City said in a statement.

First vaccination appointments more than doubled the week of May 10 compared to the previous week, and the City gave out approximately 5,700 tickets in total.

“The City continues to explore various incentives and strategies to encourage all eligible residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19,” the City said in a statement.

No appointments are needed, but people interested in scheduling an appointment may still do so by visiting the State’s vaccination portal, MyTurn.ca.gov, or by calling the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 833.422.4255.

All vaccines are administered free of charge and have been provided directly by the federal government.

As of May 14, there have been 53,223 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach and 934 people have died from the virus.

More than 324,000 vaccines have been administered, which includes more than 182,000 first doses and more than 142,000 second doses.