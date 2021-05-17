Mask mandate remains in place in Long Beach until State updates health order, officials say

The City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department announced on Friday, May 14 that the mask mandate remains in place until the State updates its health order.



“The City is aware of the new CDC recommendations regarding face coverings for vaccinated individuals,” the statement said. “Long Beach will work with the California Department of Public Health, which advises on such matters at the state level, before moving forward.”



The City cannot amend its health order until the State Health Order changes, according to the statement. More details will be available in the coming days.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidance on Thursday, May 13. Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, although some exceptions apply.



“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.



Fully vaccinated people are still recommended to wear face coverings in certain settings such as airplanes, buses, or crowded places like hospitals.



Walensky also said people who are vaccinated but are “immune compromised’” should “talk to your doctor before giving up your mask.”



In California, mask requirements have not been immediately reversed. Los Angeles County requirements allow those who are fully vaccinated to drop their maks while indoors with other fully vaccinated people. However, mask mandates are still in place for those working or patronizing businesses.



Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that California will likely ease the mask mandate on June 15, when COVID restrictions on businesses and gatherings are set to be eliminated.



Newsom told Fox11 the state will continue to make recommendations for mask-wearing in select circumstances. But he said mask-wearing will likely only be required in large-scale indoor gatherings.

City News Service Contributed to this report.