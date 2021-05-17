Christian foundation to host free one-day vaccine clinic in Signal Hill this weekend

The American University of Health Sciences (AUHS) Foundation will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Signal Hill.

The foundation is also hosting a raffle for those who get vaccinated at the clinic. Prizes include a foldable electric scooter, two park hopper tickets to Disneyland, four tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm with a parking pass, several $50 Visa gift cards and Cheesecake Factory gift cards.

(Image Courtesy American University of Health Sciences)

“My colleagues and I are aware of some hesitancy concerns regarding the vaccine,” university representative Christina Yoo said in an email. “We wish to inform them that the clinic will also be an educational campaign and opportunity for those who want to know more about the vaccination process.”

A healthcare professional will be present at the clinic to answer questions about the vaccine. The clinic will offer both two-dose Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1600 East Hill St. Signal Hill, CA 90755.