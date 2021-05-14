Man sentenced in crash that left Long Beach woman dead

A man who lost control of his vehicle and triggered a crash in Long Beach that left his 21-year-old passenger dead and another motorist injured has been sentenced to 50 days of community labor, 18 months of DUI classes and three years probation.



Osvaldo Ramirez-Vazquez was also ordered Wednesday to complete a hospital and morgue program and his driver’s license was suspended for three years, according to Pamela Johnson of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



The crash at Pacific Coast Highway and Grand Avenue occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2019.



Marilyn Lanae Araiza, 21, of Cypress, who was trapped inside the 1999 Lincoln Town Car that was being driven by Ramirez-Vazquez, was extricated from the car by firefighters and rushed to an area hospital, where she died a short time later.



Firefighters also had to extricate the driver of the 2014 Cadillac XTS from his vehicle. That man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.



Police said Ramirez-Vazquez had been speeding eastbound in the Lincoln when he lost control of the vehicle approaching Grand Avenue causing it to rotate to the left, where the vehicle broadsided the passenger door of a 2014 Cadillac XTS that was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway.



Ramirez-Vazquez pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records.



He also admitted an enhancement for bodily injury or death to more than one victim, according to Johnson.