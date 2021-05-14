Long Beach Harbor Commission announces $409,000 in community sponsorships

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners announced on Thursday, May 13, it awarded 141 sponsorships, totaling $409,430, to help local organizations that advance the arts, environment, social justice and historic preservation.



Recipients include the Aquarium of the Pacific, Catalina Island Conservancy, Coalition for Clean Air, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Latinas Art Foundation, Long Beach Opera and the WomenShelter of Long Beach.



The funding will be used to sponsor events, including the Puente Latino Association’s Dia De Los Muertos Cultural Event, Southern California Brass Consortium’s Front Lawn Concerts and Orange County Coastkeeper’s Native Oyster Restoration in Alamitos Bay.



“It’s rewarding to see nonprofit organizations find creative ways to serve the community, especially during this historic health crisis. We are proud to be able to support them during this time as we continue to work towards a year of recovery,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero.



The Harbor Commission approved $800,000 in funding for community sponsorships in the 2021 fiscal year, which began last October. The second half of funding will be awarded in September.



Since 2007, more than $10 million has been given to community groups in an effort to make Long Beach a better place to live and work, according to officials.