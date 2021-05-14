Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including food and supply distributions, shopping, vaccine fair, music and fundraising.

School Supply Giveaway

What Free school supply distribution

Who Pueblita Tortillas, Urban Reset, LBC Resources

When Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave.

More Info Free school supplies will be given to families in need on a first-come-first-served basis. Items that will be given out include backpacks, notebooks, binders, folders, calculators, agendas and more.

Black Community Health and Vaccine Fair

What Mobile Clinic

Who Black Health Equity Collaborative

When Saturday, May 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where Michelle Obama Library 5870 Atlantic Ave.

More Info The mobile vaccine site will be distributing the Moderna vaccine and will have Spanish-speaking staff at the site. Vaccine pre-registration is encouraged, limited walk-ups available.

Food Giveaway

What 500 Free Grocery Boxes will be distributed

Who Local Hearts Foundation

When Saturday, May 15 from noon-3 p.m.

Where 1782 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

More Info Local Hearts Foundation teamed up with local business Mexihanas Hibachi Grill and Miss Rodgers’ Neighborhood to give away 500 grocery boxes. The boxes contains items such as milk, fresh vegetables, yogurt, chest and frozen chicken.

La Jefa Pop Up

What Small vendor marketplace

Who La Jefa Market

When Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where 636 N Locust Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including candles, crafts, women’s clothing, baked goods and more!

Happy Pop Up Shopping

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Classy Queens Pop Ups

When Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 3610 Locust Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including candles, jewelry, fragrances and more!

Soul Food & Music

What Live music

Who In The Kitchen and Soul Venture

When Sunday, May 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where In The Kitchen, 900 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info A local artist will play live. Attendees will be able to purchase soul food dishes while they watch.

Spring By Pop Up

What Free grab-and-go event

Who Project Navigate

When Wednesday, May 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where Tay Academy, 2025 E 7th St.

More Info Free items will be available for Long Beach community members. Items include PPE, backpacks, hygiene kits, and more. Box lunches will also be supplied.

Tattoos & Rescues

What Fundraiser

Who V Burger

When Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 420 Cherry Ave.

More Info Local tattooed pet parents can bring their rescue dogs in order to have their professional photos taken for a $20 donation. The donation will benefit Long Beach Animal Care Services. Appointments are recommended. Appointments can be made here: http://ow.ly/aza450ENadi

Dreamers + Doers Maker Market

What Small vendor marketplace

Who This Girl Can Market

When Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including candles, beauty products, jewelry, food and more!

To register and view the location, sign up through this link: http://ow.ly/4mBq50EN9Zc