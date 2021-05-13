City Manager hands reins on Recovery Act to newly-appointed special deputy city manager

Yesterday, City Manager Tom Modica announced the appointment of Meredith Reynolds to the new position of Special Deputy City Manager for Recovery. She will be responsible for leading the City’s efforts in implementing the Long Beach Recovery Act to fund various economic, public health and fiscal initiatives critically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Meredith has been an essential asset to our City leadership team, and continues to showcase excellent, innovative approaches in public administration, ensuring the best for those who live, work and visit our city,” City Manager Tom Modica said. “Her professionalism and passion for public service is evident, and I am confident that the Long Beach Recovery Act will thrive under her leadership.”

As Special Deputy City Manager for Recovery, Reynolds will oversee all aspects of implementation for the approved $234 million Long Beach Recovery Act.

She will lead a dedicated team within the Office of the City Manager and direct all associated City response efforts, including the coordination of City department programs, outreach and communications, grant application opportunities, and the delivery of funds and services to Long Beach residents, businesses and workers critically impacted by the pandemic.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead Long Beach’s important economic recovery efforts, critical to so many in our community,” Reynolds said. “This is an incredibly meaningful opportunity to contribute to our recovery efforts and support my community in resiliently building back better.”

Reynolds is currently the park planning and partnership bureau manager for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine and was recently assigned to the Health and Human Services Department where she developed the City’s COVID-19 testing program. The program has administered nearly half a million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Previously she served as the Long Beach park development officer, community services manager and environmental programs administrator for the City of Irvine. She was previously the sustainability coordinator with the Long Beach Office of Sustainability.

Reynolds brings 15 years of experience in community and staff engagement, user-centered design, relationship building and partnerships, strategic planning, grant writing and budgeting, land use planning, and project management in the fields of community services, parks and recreation, sustainability, and public sector management in various California cities.

Reynolds holds a master’s degree in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration with a minor in organizational communication from California State University, Chico.

She has also received a certificate in advanced public engagement from the Davenport Institute at Pepperdine University, is an alumnus of the Coro Fellowship Program in Public Affairs, and is a member of the City’s racial equity cohort, which builds skills for advancing racial equity efforts in government, from the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.

Nancy Villasenor, currently serving as capital projects coordinator for the Department of Public Works, will take over as Park Planning and Partnerships Bureau Manager once Reynolds begins her new role as special deputy city manager for recovery.