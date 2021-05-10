Woman sues estate of Long Beach Lamborghini driver who died in crash with girlfriend

A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, is suing the estate of the driver.

Lindsay Marcus brought the Los Angeles Superior Court negligence suit Friday against the estate of Joel David White and other parties, among them the car’s owner, Debra Rein, and the Automobile Club, which included the late 25-year-old White as an insured party on the car’s policy.

Marcus seeks unspecified damages. Rein could not be immediately reached by City News Service.

The crash, which left the car sheared in half, occurred about 7:15 p.m. May 15, 2019, at Burbank Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles police said previously.

White, of Long Beach, and Luiza Vaagnovna Karakhanyan, 19, a UCLA student, died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported. Both were photographers, according to their social media.

According to a Los Angeles police statement at the time, the 2016 Lamborghini was being driven westbound on Burbank Boulevard “at a high rate of speed.”

Marcus was driving in the area of Burbank and Hayvenhurst when her vehicle was struck, causing her bodily injury and shock to her nervous system, according to the suit.

“All damages sought by (Marcus) against the estate of Joel David White in this action shall be within the applicable policy limits and coverages of the liability insurance policy or policies issued by AAA,” the suit states.