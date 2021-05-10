Motorcyclist killed in crash in Long Beach

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Long Beach, police reported today.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Cherry Avenue, and the 22-year-old Paramount woman died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Her name was withheld pending notification of her relatives.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400, which had been involved in a collision with a 1989 Ford Econoline towing a trailer.

Officers performed life-saving measures on a female motorcyclist at the scene. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist […] was traveling northbound on Cherry Avenue when she collided with a Ford Econoline as the driver of the Ford was parked along the curb and was attempting to enter traffic on Cherry Avenue,” according to a police statement. “The motorcyclist did not have a proper endorsement to drive a motorcycle,” police said.

“At this time, the motorcycle’s speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.”

The driver of the van, a 72-year-old Lakewood man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. His name was not released.