Meet the Filipina bookstore owner who’s using literature to fight racism, stop Asian hate

When bookstore owner Jhoanna Belfer heard about rising instances of hate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, she knew she had to do something.

“For me the 2016 election was a really galvanizing moment. And so I really started to think about what was important to me, what I could do to benefit my community,” Belfer said.

Belfer owns Bel Canto Books, a bookstore located inside The Hangout in Long Beach on 4th Street’s Retro Row, a staple stretch of shops for the artistic and niche. She’s become known as a champion of diversity and inclusion through her collection. The shelves are lined with children’s books such as “The ABC’s of Black History” and cookbook titles that proudly state “I am a Filipino And This Is How We Cook.” But the genres span to science fiction, nonfiction, bullet journals and more.

During the month of March, Belfer connected with a few friends to create a week-long campaign on Instagram called “Stand Up for API” in order to combat the rise of Asian hate and amplify Asian American and Pacific Islander voices.

Belfer was in part motivated to join the campaign due to the rise in anti-Asian rhetoric that has been picking up steam since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, Long Beach City Council condemned the attack that left six women of Asian descent dead out of a total of eight victims from a mass shooting event in Atlanta, Georgia— but anti-Asian rhetoric has been seen throughout the community. Minorities have subsequently fallen victim to becoming scapegoats for outbreaks in diseases.

At the beginning and throughout the pandemic, former president Donald Trump often referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” virus, applying a sentiment of stigma toward those who identify as Chinese.

Along with her partner page at Bookshop.org, The Hangout, Golden Garden, and Bel Canto donated 10% of their profits to local and national API organizations, specifically, @filipinomigrantcenter and @stopaapihate during their week-long campaign. It attracted many book fanatics on Instagram, also known as “bookstagrammers”and raised $1,700.

“That campaign really showed me the power of what we could do if we harness our readership, to a public goal,” Belfer said.

The origin of Bel Canto Books

The Filipina Long Beach State alumni said she’s had a passion for reading books her entire life. As she climbed the professional ladder in her career she questioned what she wanted to do for the rest of her life and how she wanted to spark change in the world.

Inspired by her favorite author Ann Patchett, Belfer decided to quit her job as a hospitality executive to pursue her independent business in the summer of 2019.

Atop her shelves, Belfer has an expansive array of inclusive and diverse authors at her customers’ disposal. By incorporating a varied selection she hopes to open the opportunity for her guests to feel seen or represented in ways they might not always get to experience in larger bookstores.

Bookstore owner Jhoanna Belfer has amassed an offering of books that focus on diversity and inclusion, many of which may not be found in large bookstores. (Xochilt Andrade | Signal Tribune)

With adjustable furniture, the shop can be altered to fit the aesthetic need she sees suitable and has a new theme each month. For the month of May, Belfer has a main table set up with API authors to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Vanessa Gomez, a customer in the bookshop said. “I’m a teacher. So, I saw the kids section and just was gravitated to all the beautiful colors and the beautiful prints. They seem to have a lot of good selection for multicolored diversity so I love it.”

What first started as a series of pop-up shops and book clubs appearing at wine bars has become a permanent splash of color to the brick-and-mortar building. As customers step in they are immediately immersed by the wooden, and rustic ambience around them.

Bel Canto also features monthly new books on display at the mini pop-up location at Steel Cup Cafe, a partnership that began amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“She is amazing. She knows books very well,” Nicholas Stoks, owner of Steel Cup Cafe said. “I was so impressed because I love reading and she introduced me to a whole wide array of books that I didn’t even know about. She’s very cool and we’re very lucky to have her here.”

Bel Canto Books is open at The Hangout Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2122 E. 4th Street Long Beach CA, 90814. The Bel Canto pop-up location at Steel Cup Cafe is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2201 North Lakewood Blvd suite East, Long Beach, CA, 90815.