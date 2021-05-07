Long Beach installing solar panels, inches towards climate goals

The Long Beach Department of Public Works has begun the construction of solar canopy installations on three designated public parking facilities in the Downtown area.

This work marks the first of two phases for the City’s solar energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PFMG Solar Long Beach, LLC for the construction and operation of ten solar arrays at various public facilities throughout Long Beach. All projects are estimated to be completed by spring 2022.

“This project is a significant step towards meeting the City’s 2030 sustainability goals and another example of the City’s commitment to clean energy now and in the future,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Phase one of the City’s solar energy PPA includes installation on the rooftops of public parking facilities City Place A (50 W. 6th St.), City Place B (50 E. 5th St.) and City Place C (50 E. 3rd St.) in the Downtown area. The solar energy system totals 415.2-kilowatts, capable of generating electricity equivalent to power 60 homes.

The project will reduce the City’s carbon footprint by an estimated 530 tons while the City’s utility partner, Southern California Edison (SCE), transitions to green technology to meet its goal of 80 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Last August, the Long Beach City Council split 5-4 over a decision to join a community choice energy program that would provide 100% renewable energy for the city. Instead, the City is relying on SCE to make good on it’s renewable energy goals.

The solar arrays will provide covered parking for approximately 130 parking spaces, improving the experience for public parking customers.

“Our City is dedicated to implementing innovative and sustainable energy options, and I am thrilled to see the installation of these structures beginning in the First District,” Councilmember Mary Zendejas said.

The project supports the City’s commitment to mitigation actions outlined in the Long Beach Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) for buildings and energy by furthering the goal of 100% renewable electricity usage for all municipal accounts by 2030.

The CAAP, anticipated for adoption by the City Council in fall 2021, was developed to address climate impacts on the city, reduce the City’s impact on the climate by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and meet the City’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

“Public Works remains dedicated to building sustainable infrastructure and furthering energy efficiency in Long Beach,” said Public Works Director Eric Lopez. “The installation is part of the largest solar installation effort by Public Works to date, with seven more locations in the permitting phase of construction.”