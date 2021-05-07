Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, business, documentaries, music, tattoos and fundraising.

Momma’s & Mimosas

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Semperviva Succulents

When Saturday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 6528 Johnson Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including plants, jewelry, food and more.

Mother’s Day Boutique

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Zaneta Allen

When Saturday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 4130 N Viking Way

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including apparel, accessories, food and more.

Support Handmade

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Modern Makers Mart

When Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 460 Pine Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling their products, including flowers, sweets and handmade goods. Live music will also be provided.

Dia De Las Madres Celebration

What Small business marketplace

Who Plantiitas

When Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 4003 E 4th St.

More Info This event will feature live music, food, and a variety of small business vendors.

Good Afternoon Long Beach

What Business development discussion

Who Long Beach Area Chamber, Trent Bryson

When Tuesday, May 11 at noon

Where Online

More Info Those who participate will hear from an established business leader and present a 30 second pitch of their business for feedback. Attendees can register for the event on the Long Beach Area Chamber’s website. The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-members.

Asian Pacific Islander Latinx 2021 Festival

What Cultural festival

Who Museum of Latin American Art

When Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Those who register will be able to access the film before the event and submit questions for the producer/director to answer.

Music & Food

What Live music

Who Hugh von Kleist Duo

When Friday, May 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where Haewah Dal, 5020 E 2nd St.

More Info This Korean restaurant will have live music playing for customers to enjoy as they eat their meal.

Tattoos to Fight Racism

What Anti-racist flash tattoo fundraiser

Who Outer Limits Tattoo

When Sunday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

Where Outer Limits Tattoo

More Info Customers will be able to walk in that day and buy a tattoo from one of numerous flash pages. All proceeds from the price of the tattoos will be donated to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asian people.