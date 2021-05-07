44-year-old homeless man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

A 44-year-old homeless man was arrested on Thursday, May 6 in Long Beach in connection with the fatal stabbing of another homeless man last year.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Ocean Boulevard and The Promenade North at about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6, according to Long Beach police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 41-year-old Nilton Cardoso being treated by paramedics for multiple stab wounds to his chest. Cardoso died at a hospital.

Detectives uncovered evidence linking Charles Ray Jones to the stabbing, according to an LBPD statement. The investigation also revealed that Jones and Cardoso knew each other, and the stabbing stemmed from a dispute.

LBPD detectives arrested Jones in the 100 block of The Promenade North at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone with information of the stabbing can contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.