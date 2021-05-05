ShopLocal – The Signal Tribune’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day 2021 already looks different from last year’s with more than half of Long Beach residents vaccinated and Los Angeles moving into the least restrictive yellow tier. Families who have been missing one another and who likely didn’t gather for last year’s momentous occasion are looking more than ever for that special something for all the mothers in their life.



From flower arrangements to food baskets, the Signal Tribune team has put together a list of small businesses you can support within our local community while also showing every mom in your life appreciation.

Pretty Lil Things flower subscription

Photo via @prettylilthingslb‘s Instagram

Celia Morales Milla has been creating floral bouquets in the Long Beach area for years. Her floral boutique, Pretty Lil Things, offers anything from fresh flowers to trendy dried arrangements. If you want to show your appreciation with artfully arranged flowers year-round, Pretty Lil Things offers a subscription that will be delivered on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.



For pricing and more information visit their website here or follow them on Instagram @prettylilthingslb

Cinply Essentials

Image via @Cinply.essentials‘s Instagram

This Long Beach-based handcrafted skincare small business is teaming up with Charm Florals to bring a special Mother’s Day bundle. The gift set by Cinply Essentials includes a rose dusk mask, rose gold body elixir infused in gold flakes and rose petals, and 24-karat rose gold mist. The flower bouquet comes in a blush and soft pink color palette and includes garden roses, ranunculus, boronia, rice flower and other fresh market finds.



The total price for the bundle is $100. To order you can contact:



Instagram: @Charmflorals



Instagram: @Cinply.essentials



The last day to order is Wednesday, May 5.



Orders will be fulfilled on Saturday, May 8 or Sunday, May 9

Xochiquetzal Arrangements

Image via @xochiquetzal_arrangements‘ Instagram

Xochiquetzal Arrangements is a Long Beach-based floral shop that was established in 2020 offering an array of flower arrangements. Although Mother’s Day pre-orders are closed, Xochiquetzal Arrangements will be offering pre-made bouquets for any last-minute pick-ups on Saturday and Sunday in-store.



For more information follow Xochiquetzal Arrangements on Instagram @xochiquetzal_arrangements

Flowers by SB

Image via @flowersbysb‘s Instagram

If you’re looking for a more permanent floral option, Flowers by SB offers forever foam flower bears made out of artificial flowers. The bears come in a variety of colors including pink and white with color combinations also available. Flowers by LB is by appointment only and offers pick up or delivery.



For more information follow Flowers by SB on Instagram @flowersbysb

Bundts on Melrose

Image via @bundtsonmelrose‘s Instagram

Give your mom the gift of sweets! Bundts on Melrose offers a six-pack of bundt cakes for $17, a nine-pack for $20 or you can get a 24-pack for $45. Bundt flavors range from red velvet, german chocolate, zesty lemon, or strawberry lemonade.



For more information visit Bundts on Melrose’s website here or follow them on Instagram @bundtsonmelrose

Obra Bakery

Image via @obrabakery’s Instagram

Baked from scratch, Obra Bakery offers pre-order fruit tarts for $29.99. The Long Beach bakery also created a special Mother’s Day menu that includes: a Vanilla-Berries heart-shaped cake covered with strawberry white chocolate ($19.99), a turnover assortment box whose flavors include Peach-Dulce De Leche, Apple, Guava-cheese and Strawberry and Chocolate cigars ($14.99).



To see the full menu visit Obra Bakery’s online order portal or follow them on Instagram @obrabakery

LB Bread Lab

Image via @lbbread‘s Instagram

If you’re thinking of taking mom for a picnic al fresco, consider Long Beach Bread Lab’s DIY Breakfast for Mom. The $60 gift basket includes a 750 ml bottle of Mamastach (Wild Ale), Glassware, 2 breakfast pastries, a recipe card and portioned ingredients for 16 pancakes.



To place an order or view more details visit LB Beer’s website here or follow LB Bread on Instagram @lbbread

Gusto Bread

Image via @gustobread’s Instagram

This Long Beach-based organic bakery is offering a few special selections for May 9. Their Atole Cake, soaked cake with leche, crema and atole (hot corn and masa-based drink) will be available on Sunday as is their Trio of Gusto Macarons inspired by aguas frescas (refreshing fruit drinks), and their Savory Galletes that include spring market veggies.



These items will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, there are no preorders available.



For more information visit Gusto Bread’s website here or follow them on Instagram @gustobread

Sweet and Saucy Shop

Image via @sweetnsaucyshop‘s Instagram

If mom has a sweet tooth, Sweet and Saucy Shop is offering an array of sugary Mother’s Day treats. Their selection includes DIY kits to make mom pastries ($30), a six-pack of cupcakes ($35), a six-pack of floral sugar cookies ($25 boxed), a selection of cake pops, 2 box flower macaroons ($10), and a Mother’s Day cake (4” for $45/ 6” for $55).



To place an order or learn more about Sweet and Saucy, visit their website here or follow them on Instagram @sweetnsaucyshop

Better Half Boutique

Image via @betterhalfboutique’s Instagram

This mother, daughter owned boutique has an assortment of gifts for mothers. Their selection includes tea towels, jewelry dishes and even greeting cards, making it a one-stop shop for the special occasion. Personalized engraving is available to add an extra touch to your presents.



For more information visit The Better Half Boutique’s website or follow them on Instagram @betterhalfboutique

Soapko Artisan Soaps

Image via @soapko.a.s‘ Instagram

This home-crafted shop specializing in artisan soaps is offering handcrafted soy candles for Mother’s Day with over 22 hours of burn time. Soapko’s Mother’s Day candle includes a mom label in different languages and comes in five different scents and four floral tops. There’s limited quanities available, and it is asked that an order is placed in advance.



For more information follow Soapko on Instagram @soapko.a.s

Magnolia and Willow

Image via @magnoliaandwillow‘s Instagram

Located on Willow Street in Long Beach, this antique and vintage shop has a selection of jewelry, pristine trinkets of yesteryear, and other home pieces for all the mothers with an appreciation for vintage.



To learn more about Magnolia and Willow visit their website here or follow them on Instagram @magnoliaandwillow

MAKE Collectives

Image via @makecollectives‘ Instagram

Located on 1st Street, MAKE Collectives has everything from new and vintage apparel, to accessories, curated home gifts and plants.



Looking to get mom a plant for her space? MAKE offers a 6” hanging Golden Pathos for $34. If you want to say I love you with jewelry, MAKE has these twisted hoop earrings ($16) in their jewelry collection.

Can’t make it to the shop? You can shop online. MAKE also offers a curbside pickup option.



To see the goods offered by MAKE Collectives, visit their website here or follow their Instagram @makecollectives