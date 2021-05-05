Man shot in South Wrigley alley

A man was gunned down on Tuesday, May 4 in a Long Beach alley and taken to a hospital in critical condition, and police were investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related.



Officers responded to the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue just before 3 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers located the victim suffering from “life-threatening” chest injuries, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man was in an alley when an unknown number of suspects approached in a white sedan and shot him, police said. The attack occurred in the South Wrigley neighborhood near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 20th Street.