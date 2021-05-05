Long Beach recognizes May as Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month

Long Beach will recognize May as Asian Pacific Islander (API) American Heritage Month after a unanimous vote of approval by the city council on Tuesday.

“Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders have contributed so greatly towards our city and our country,” Councilmember Al Austin said. “They are a part of the fabric of our city.”

The month of May was chosen to commemorate the first Japanese emigration to the United States on May 7, 1843. The month also marks the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of track-workers were Chinese immigrants who were paid 30% less than white workers and did not receive housing.

“We’ve certainly seen the heroic examples of what APIs have done, sacrificed their lives for this country, serving on the front line [during] a pandemic,” Councilmember Suely Saro said.

National Nurses United collected data on 213 registered nurses who died of COVID-19 in a report titled “Sins of Omission.” Over 30% were Filipino, despite making up only 4% of the nursing population.

“As we acknowledge the work ahead of us—and all the things we must do to fully realize the equality and dignity of our API neighbors—it’s also critically important that we take these opportunities to celebrate the history and heritage of our communities,” Councilmember Mary Zendejas said.

Across California, API communities were victim to a growing number of hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Los Angeles County, 245 incidents of hate against API communities were documented by Stop AAPI Hate from March to December 2020.

In Long Beach, an estimated 13.1% of residents are Asian, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The City has celebrated API Heritage Month since 2014, spearheaded by Austin. He said he was “happy to pass the torch” to newly-elected Saro, who is the City’s first Camobodian American council member.

He pointed out that, in the early 1900s, Long Beach had a thriving Japanese American community. Terminal Island was a “vibrant fishing village” with nearly 3,000 Japanese residents who owned stores and restaurants in the area.

“This whole community was tragically dismantled as groups of residents were taken into custody and placed into detention centers during World War II,” he said.

Most did not return to Long Beach after their detention. The Japanese population in Long Beach stands at less than 1%, but the Japanese Community Center and Japanese Buddhist Church survived.

“Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an opportunity for me to reflect about our connected histories of the community,” UCLA professor Elaine Bernal said during public comment. “And, at the same time, fully recognize that we are not a monolith, that our stories are woven into the American fabric.”

The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum was subjected to multiple instances of graffiti and damage earlier this year. (Kristen Farrah Naeem | Signal Tribune)

Long Beach also boasts a strong Filipino presence that was fueled by enlistment in the US Navy in the 1940s. Austin pointed out that Filipino workers stood in solidarity with the United Farmworkers Movement and the “No Grapes” campaign while fighting for better working conditions.

“We’re all part of the same cultural tapestry,” said Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, who represents an area in North Long Beach with a significant population of Samoan, Cambodian and other API communities.

Long Beach has the second largest population of Cambodians than anywhere besides the country itself. Austin said that some reports say the same is true of Samoans in Long Beach, second only to Honolulu.

“The multiplicities of our Pacific Islander and Asian communities have long contributed to the vibrancy of our city,” said Fran Lujan, director of the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum, which has faced vandalism this year during ongoing attacks on API communities.

“We have such a rich diversity and we should continue this support and celebrate the diversity that we have,” Richardson said. “When I look at the city council, I think it reflects our city in a big way.”