Long Beach Public Library will begin limited reopening at four locations on May 18

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) will reopen four locations with limited capacity, starting Tuesday, May 18.

Billie Jean King (BJK) Main Library, Bay Shore, Mark Twain and Michelle Obama Neighborhood Libraries will reopen to the public for visits up to 30 minutes long. Book stacks will be open for browsing, and public computers and printing services will be available.

“The limited reopening of these libraries is another positive signal that our city is turning a corner on the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Our residents have been wanting to once again visit our wonderful libraries and we are happy that we can now start to slowly and safely open the doors.”

These four libraries will be open during the following hours:

Billie Jean King Main Library

Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay Shore, Mark Twain and Michelle Obama Neighborhood Libraries

Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capacity at the four library locations will be limited and metered for the health and safety of both residents and library staff. Brief visits will allow these libraries to serve more patrons each day.

All visitors will be required to wear face masks and perform a health self-assessment before entering library facilities.

These four locations will also continue to offer LBPL To-Go services for those who just wish to stop by to pick up holds. LBPL To-Go will also continue at Bret Harte, El Dorado and Los Altos Neighborhood Libraries. Other LBPL locations will not reopen at this time due to a number of library staff continuing to be reassigned to support COVID-19 emergency operations. The above locations were selected to reopen due to adequate staffing levels at the locations.

“Library staff are excited to begin welcoming residents back into our buildings in the safest ways possible, adhering to all State, County and City orders,” Director of Library Services Glenda Williams said. “We’re confident that the new limited reopenings, which features book browsing, checkouts, materials returns and computer use, will provide patrons with the most frequently requested library services. As always, our online digital library is available to cardholders 24/7.”

Seating areas, study and community rooms and in-person live events and classes are not yet available. Long Beach Public Library will phase in more services over time, when deemed prudent and safe for all.